Roseburg police investigating the sale of marijuana to high school students arrested a man Monday suspected of dealing a variety of drugs.
Making contact through Snapchat, a social media platform, a Roseburg officer agreed to meet Tylor Ray Graham, 28, of Roseburg, to purchase cocaine, according to a police report. Graham agreed to meet the officer in the parking lot of the McMenamin’s Roseburg Station Pub & Brewery.
When Graham arrived at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers found him in possession of 3.5 grams of cocaine. During a subsequent search of Graham’s home, officers seized 3 ounces of MDMA (better known as Ecstacy or Molly), 1 ounce of dymethyltryptamine (DMT or Demitri, an hallucinogenic), 454 tabs of LSD and an additional 5 ounces of cocaine. Officers also recovered a number of packaging materials and several scales.
Graham was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of unlawful possession and delivery of cocaine, LSD, MDMA and a Schedule I controlled substance. Graham had been released from jail as of Tuesday afternoon on a $2,000 security bond.
