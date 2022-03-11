Investigators with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team arrested a Roseburg man Wednesday on suspicion of buying and selling “large amounts” of fentanyl and heroin.
At approximately 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, the narcotics team served a search warrant on a camp trailer believed to be owned by Alex Jeffrey Childs, 33. While investigators were watching the trailer, Childs was detained at an unrelated traffic stop. After being read his Miranda rights, Childs reportedly told investigators that he did in fact live in the trailer and there would be drugs inside, according to a court document.
Upon the search of a safe in the trailer, investigators discovered more than 80 grams of suspected fentanyl and nearly 95 grams of suspected heroin. Various drug paraphernalia including foil, methamphetamine pipes and a digital scale, were also found inside the trailer.
During the execution of the search warrant, Childs reportedly admitted to investigators that he had been selling and gifting the drugs to various individuals.
Childs was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and, on Thursday, was formally charged in Douglas County Circuit Court on charges of unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and attempts to commit by Class A and Class B felonies. Bail was set at $100,000.
