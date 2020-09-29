A Roseburg man was arrested early Tuesday on first-degree and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child as well as one count of luring a minor, according to the Myrtle Creek Police Department.
Brenden Everett Hatt, 37, was taken into custody by Myrtle Creek police shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday after a nearly three-week investigation which began when Hatt initially contacted an undercover police officer posing as a young girl through social media.
Hatt first reached out to what he believed was a 15-year-old girl on Sept. 10, according to court documents. After the initial message was not responded to, Hatt again attempted to make contact on Sept. 15: “Good morning.” The juvenile responded and the two began a conversation.
The next day, the conversation continued and in a short period of time, the subject matter gradually changed from what they did in their spare time to what they preferred to wear to bed.
Hatt allegedly asked her how long it had been since she last slept with a person of the opposite sex. She told him it had been before the summer. According to the affidavit, he replied that it had been a while for him, too, and he “missed it.”
The following week, Hatt allegedly reached out again to let the girl know how much he missed talking to her.
The girl agreed to meet with Hatt and suggested the two meet at an undisclosed location in south Douglas County, according to the affidavit. Hatt told the girl they should meet “at the bank by the post office in Riddle.”
When she hadn’t arrived, he left his truck in the parking lot of the bank and began walking. As officers converged on the corner of Main Street and Fifth Avenue, Hatt began running and temporarily escaped. A resident on Fourth Avenue noticed Hatt in his yard and alerted officers, at which point he was taken into custody.
Hatt was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on the charges and is being held on $20,000 bail.
