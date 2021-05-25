A Douglas County Circuit Court jury has convicted a Roseburg man on 29 of 33 counts of sex crimes against three juvenile girls.
Tristan Ray Stanton, 34, was convicted of first-degree sodomy of a child younger than 12 years old, unlawful sexual penetration of a child younger than 12 years old, and first-degree sexual abuse of a child younger than 12 years old. The crimes were alleged to have been committed from 2014 to 2020. Stanton was arrested Jan. 30, 2020.
Stanton will be sentenced Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in room 402 of the Douglas County Courthouse, with Judge Ann Marie Simmons presiding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.