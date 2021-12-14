A Roseburg man convicted of delivering methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a Green elementary school has died in prison, just two months into his 25-month sentence.
The Oregon Department of Corrections announced the death of 43-year-old Timothy Frances Bond Sunday. Bond reportedly died Dec. 11 at the Oregon State Penitentiary. No further information was provided other than that Bond's next of kin had been notified.
Bond and Leah Wilkins, 42, also of Roseburg, were arrested May 11 as part of a "targeted" investigation by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team which had been monitoring a home on SE Cannon Street, approximately a block and a half from Sunnyslope Elementary School.
During the arrest, detectives reportedly found close to 107 grams of meth and packaging in one of Bond's pockets. A search of Wilkins revealed approximately 18 grams of black tar heroin, according to court documents. Also uncovered during the search was cash, a firearm, a substance suspected to be fentanyl, and "a substantial amount of evidence of distribution."
Bond pled guilty to delivery within 1,000 feet of a school and, in return, charges of unlawful meth possession and felon in possession of a firearm were dismissed.
Wilkins, who was formally charged with unlawful heroin possession and delivery within 1,000 feet of a school, posted a $5,000 security May 19 and is scheduled to face trial Feb. 11, 2022.
