A man who earlier this week was struck in a hit-and-run accident in Winchester has succumbed to his injuries, police said.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Brad O’Dell said in a press release that deputies were notified Friday night that 46-year-old Stephen Bruce Galindo of Roseburg has died.
O’Dell said Galindo was in a wheelchair when a vehicle hit him Wednesday night.
Galindo was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg and later transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield. He was in grave condition suffering from life-threatening injuries when he was admitted.
Police said they received a call at 8:54 p.m. on Wednesday night about a man in a wheelchair who was struck by a vehicle near Buckaroo Barn on the 5000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Galindo was lying in the roadway when emergency personnel arrived.
O’Dell said both the vehicle and driver of the vehicle were identified Thursday, and an earlier press release said evidence at the scene indicated the vehicle was a newer-model white Mazda 3.
No further information from the case would be released at this time, O’Dell said, and the investigation is ongoing.
