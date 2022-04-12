A 33-year-old Roseburg man has been charged with five counts of first-degree sex abuse involving improper contact with a juvenile female known to him.

Albert Urena was arrested Friday after the juvenile told investigators of the alleged abuse, according to a court document.

The girl claimed that on at least a half dozen different occasions, Urena would hold her breasts in his hands, either over her shirt or under her shirt but above her bra. 

During questioning, Urena reportedly told the investigating officer that he had at one time had grabbed the girl's bra-less breasts while they were "wrestling," according to the court document.

Urena reportedly admitted to touching the girl's breasts on at least five occasions, stating that it was "out of his curiosity of what her breasts felt like."

Urena was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and bail was set at $250,000. 

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

