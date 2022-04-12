Roseburg man facing multiple sex abuse charges The News-Review Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Author email Apr 12, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 33-year-old Roseburg man has been charged with five counts of first-degree sex abuse involving improper contact with a juvenile female known to him.Albert Urena was arrested Friday after the juvenile told investigators of the alleged abuse, according to a court document.The girl claimed that on at least a half dozen different occasions, Urena would hold her breasts in his hands, either over her shirt or under her shirt but above her bra. During questioning, Urena reportedly told the investigating officer that he had at one time had grabbed the girl's bra-less breasts while they were "wrestling," according to the court document.Urena reportedly admitted to touching the girl's breasts on at least five occasions, stating that it was "out of his curiosity of what her breasts felt like."Urena was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and bail was set at $250,000. Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donovan Brink Cops and Courts Reporter Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review. Author email Follow Donovan Brink Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular $1.25M bail set for Myrtle Creek man in kidnapping, coercion case Roseburg man arrested after alleged 'road rage' incident Death Notices for April 6, 2022 Entertainment lineup announced for 2022 Douglas County Fair How Roseburg students saved Arendelle in 'Frozen Jr.' TOP JOBS News Review Carriers Orenco Advertising Sales Manager FOREST ENGINEER Community Relations Specialist Personal Injury Legal Assistant Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News Mental Health Therapist Releases New Book That Reveals How Mass Shootings Are Never Impulsive Gallego leads Roseburg boys in SWC meet at Eugene C.C. Public Meetings New Mexico boosts its free college program, at least for now Man fatally shot by police during 'violent fight' in Salem Newsletters, in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Briefing Would you like to receive our Daily Briefing? Signup today! DC Family Wrap Up Would you like to receive our DC Family wrap up? Signup today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.