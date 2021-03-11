A Roseburg man suffered serious injuries after he reportedly fell off the roof of the Roseburg Marketplace near Joann's Fabrics on Wednesday night.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., a 911 call reported that a man had fallen from the roof of the building, landed on a light fixture, broke it off and came to rest on top of an ice machine.
Nickolas John Kaisershot, 27, was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with multiple broken ribs and other injuries, according to a police report. A Mercy spokesperson said Thursday morning that Kaisershot had been transferred to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend in Springfield.
Kaisershot was cited for second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.