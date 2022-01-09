A Roseburg man is in jail for shooting someone in the foot following an argument in the Carl’s Jr. parking lot.
Police responded to reports of a shooting outside the restaurant at 2035 NW Stewart Parkway, where they found the victim sitting on the sidewalk.
The victim told police he had been walking around the parking lot when a young man with a “baby face” later identified by police as Jackson James Cotten, 24, of Roseburg, approached him asking for drugs.
After rejecting Cotten’s request about drugs, the situation became more tense, according to court records. Cotten proceeded to ask the victim if he wanted to fight.
As the victim lunged toward Cotten to engage in what he thought was going to be a physical fight, Cotten pulled out a gun and proceeded to shoot the victim in the foot, according to court documents. Cotten ran off as a nearby witness, later identified as the victim’s ex-girlfriend, chased him into the Walmart parking lot. Before being able to drive away in his vehicle, Cotten shouted to the witness to not be a narc and tell anyone he was on parole, according to court records.
When medics arrived at the scene, they discovered a bullet hole approximately the size of a dime on the victim’s left foot. He was transported to a hospital to receive an X-ray where the extent of his injuries remain unclear.
Police later received a phone call from a woman in Sutherlin who said Cotten, who she recently met on a dating app, had arrived at her house, and told her he had “pistol-whipped and shot someone.” When the Sutherlin Police Department arrived at the house, Cotten had already fled. However, his gun was located in the field behind the residence.
Police were able to track down Cotten’s cell phone location to his parent’s house in Dixonville where he was finally arrested by deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Cotten is already on felony parole for the previous crime of the unlawful use of a vehicle. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, a parole violation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.