A Roseburg man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly pointed a gun at another driver in an alleged act of road rage.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. near the Mobil gas station in the 1900 block of Northeast Stephens Street, Roseburg police reported.

Roy Allen Jones, 66, reportedly was upset about something which had happened with another driver and followed them into the gas station parking lot.

According to the police reporter, Jones pulled a handgun from his holster and reportedly pointed it at the other driver, who was still in their car along with three small children. An employee at the station's adjacent store witnessed the altercation and called police.

Jones was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and pointing a firearm at another, but had been released as of 10 a.m. Thursday.

Does this homie get to keep his god-given gun rights? Article did not mention anything about that potentially very important aspect of this situation. Probably just wait to see if anything else happens and exclaim, "What could we have done to prevent this? No one saw this coming."

