A Roseburg man reported entered a woman's home in northeast Roseburg, stole her car keys and a bluetooth speaker and drove away early Tuesday morning.
Roseburg police were called to a home in the 500 block of Northeast Winchester Avenue shortly after 5 a.m. when a caller reported that Joshua Earl Gunter, 22, got into the caller's home, grabbed the keys and the speaker and left with their car heading northbound on Winchester.
Moments later, the caller reported that someone had attempted to use their debit card at the Shell gas station at Douglas County Farmers Co-Op. The car, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, was later spotted in Winchester, where Gunter was taken into custody after a short pursuit.
During the arrest, Gunter was not found to have an updated address on the sex offender registry. Gunter had been convicted of second-degree sex abuse in 2018.
Gunter was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a vehicle, computer crime, attempting to elude and failure to report as a sex offender.
