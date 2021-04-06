A Roseburg man is in jail after leading police on a high-speed chase which criss-crossed the city multiple times early Tuesday.
At approximately 4 a.m., Douglas County 911 dispatched received three separate calls, including one from an off-duty Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy, of a large pickup driving erratically on Northeast Stephens Street. When a patrol deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver, James Austin Breslin, 61, reportedly attempted to speed away, starting a chase from one side of town to the other, switching back several times, according to Roseburg police.
Eight minutes into the pursuit, a Roseburg officer successfully employed spike strips, deflating one of the vehicle's passenger side dually tires. Another successful spiking occurred 20 minutes later, finishing off the tires on the passenger side.
Breslin reportedly continued to drive on right-side wheel rims for another few minutes before coming to a stop near the Roseburg Police Department. From there, Breslin reportedly fled on foot and was eventually taken into custody by a Roseburg police officer near the intersection of Southeast Court and Southeast Rose streets.
Breslin was booked in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants, attempting to elude (vehicle and foot) and reckless driving.
Breslin has two additional DUII cases which remain open in Coos County and Jackson County circuit courts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.