Christopher Brady, a 35-year-old Roseburg man accused of striking a 7-year-old in the face in May, pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault and disorderly conduct in court Wednesday.
Brady was held for nearly a month in the Douglas County Jail while waiting for legal representation. His attorney, James B DeVecchio, a public defender, was appointed by the court during Wednesday’s hearing, which was scheduled to be a release review. DeVecchio requested the release review be moved to next week, due to his recent appointment.
Brady was arrested on May 25. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The News-Review via a public records request, Brady admitting to using the open palm of his hand to smack a 7-year-old and said he felt bad about hitting the child.
In the affidavit, Brady said he was unable to control himself after seeing his son covered in blood when he arrived at his residence.
The document alleged that a friend of Brady’s, who was watching a total of seven children at her residence, said they saw Brady’s son covered in blood, “from head to toe," after being hit with a metal pole. The woman said Brady’s son was struck by the child who would eventually be struck by Brady. In the affidavit, Brady told the officer he was panicked, afraid for his son’s life and said he had PTSD from another child of his passing away.
A video showed Brady striking the child with his right hand, hitting the left side of the child’s head, according to the court document. The victim, the affidavit said, was swept off his feet by the smack and landed flat on the ground, face-first, in a prone position. Brady then could be heard saying “go up to your house, [expletive]”, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit said the child hit by Brady was still in pain the following day, and sustained a red, raised bump on the side of his forehead, approximately the diameter of a golf ball. The officer wrote that the victim’s parents decided to press charges after seeing the video of the incident.
Brady turned himself in to the authorities the day after the incident, the affidavit said.
His next court date is a release review, scheduled for June 28. A trial, which prosecutors said is expected to take one day, was set for Aug. 15 during Wednesday’s hearing.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
