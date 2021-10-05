A Roseburg man was uninjured after an early morning rollover crash on West Harvard Avenue Sunday.
Roseburg police were called to the crash at 1123 W. Harvard Ave. near Anderson Market & Deli at 1:30 a.m. and found a 2011 silver Hyundai that had rolled “several times,” according to the police report.
The driver of the Hyundai, Dylon Hall, 23, of Roseburg, told police that he was traveling east when he swerved to avoid a small game animal that had reportedly run out in front of him.
Hall submitted to standard field sobriety tests, which he passed, and officers saw no signs of impairment. Hall declined medical attention, and his car was towed from the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.