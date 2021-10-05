211005-nrr-rollover

Roseburg firefighters responded to a report of a rollover accident early Sunday morning on West Harvard Avenue.

 MIKE HENNEKE/The News-Review

A Roseburg man was uninjured after an early morning rollover crash on West Harvard Avenue Sunday.

Roseburg police were called to the crash at 1123 W. Harvard Ave. near Anderson Market & Deli at 1:30 a.m. and found a 2011 silver Hyundai that had rolled “several times,” according to the police report.

The driver of the Hyundai, Dylon Hall, 23, of Roseburg, told police that he was traveling east when he swerved to avoid a small game animal that had reportedly run out in front of him.

Hall submitted to standard field sobriety tests, which he passed, and officers saw no signs of impairment. Hall declined medical attention, and his car was towed from the scene.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

