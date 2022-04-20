Donald James Brockett of Roseburg has been sentenced to 45 months in prison after being convicted of selling methamphetamine at Fir Grove Park near Fir Grove Elementary School.
Brockett, 44, was arrested Feb. 18 as the result of an investigation by the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team, which had been made aware by a confidential informant that Brockett was allegedly selling drugs in the Roseburg area.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William A. Marshall delivered the sentence Tuesday morning, which also includes three years of post-prison supervision upon Brockett's scheduled release in 2026. Under certain parameters, Brockett could qualify for early release from the Department of Corrections.
DINT detectives were aware of the drug activity of Brockett, who has a history of drug crimes dating back to at least 2005, according to Douglas County Circuit Court documents.
With the help of a confidential informant, detectives were made aware of Brockett’s alleged recent dealings as the informant said they had purchased meth from Brockett “numerous times throughout the past couple weeks,” according to a court document.
The informant said Brockett was known to carry a “long board” — an extended skateboard — which he would use while making sales throughout the Roseburg area, the court document stated. If Brockett was wearing his backpack, the informant said, then he likely had the drugs with him at the time.
One detective reportedly started a conversation with Brockett through a social media platform, and arranged to make a purchase at Fir Grove Park, roughly 50 yards from Fir Grove Elementary School. The two agreed to meet at the park’s gazebo after agreeing on a price for an ounce of meth.
During an interview with another detective, Brockett reportedly said that he had agreed to sell the anonymous purchaser marijuana, which the detective said did not make sense based on the price quoted: $325 for an ounce, according to the court document, which stated that amount would be accurate in Douglas County for an ounce of meth.
Brockett denied consent to search his backpack, but DINT K-9 Trapper alerted to the presence of a possible narcotic in the backpack. After a search warrant was granted, the backpack was found to contain an estimated 73 net grams — 2.575 ounces — of methamphetamine. Oregon’s legal limit for personal-use meth is 2 grams. Digital scales were also discovered in the backpack.
