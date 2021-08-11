Dana Todd Hallen, of Roseburg, was sentenced to 90 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections as the result of a 2019 car crash that killed his wife, Cynthia Hallen.
Hallen, 59, pleaded no contest on July 28 to a charge of criminally negligent homicide as well as driving under the influence of intoxicants. He received his sentence from Douglas County Circuit Court Judge William Marshall Tuesday.
Hallen was driving his 2010 Toyota Tacoma near the intersection of Melqua Road and Youngs Lane, an area northwest of Roseburg, when he drove off the road and crashed into a tree at approximately 4:20 p.m. on June 23, 2019, according to an initial police report.
Both Hallen and his wife, Cynthia Lynn Hallen, were pulled from the wreck by firefighters from Douglas County Fire District No. 2. Cynthia Hallen died at the scene, but Dana Hallen was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center and later taken to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend in Springfield while in stable condition, according to a press release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office sent after the crash.
At the time, deputies determined Hallen was driving his pickup at a high rate of speed and suspected that alcohol had contributed to the crash.
