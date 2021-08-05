A Roseburg man has been sentenced to 80 months in the Oregon Department of Corrections for sex crimes involving juveniles committed in 2020.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Bill Marshall on July 26 sentenced Todd William Compton Jr., 30, to consecutive 34-month sentences after Compton entered guilty pleas to a charge of first-degree online sexual corruption of a minor, five counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one count of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse.
The online sexual corruption of a minor and encouraging child sex abuse cases were separate as the latter was discovered after Compton’s arrest on March 6, 2020.
Compton was initially arrested after agreeing to meet a juvenile female in Sutherlin for sex. During the course of the investigation, it was found that Compton had child pornography on his phone which he had requested through a social media platform.
Once Compton completes his prison term, he will be subject to 3 years of post-prison supervision. Compton is also required to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.