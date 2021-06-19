Roseburg police are investigation a crash which is believed to be the result of street racing Thursday evening in northeast Roseburg.
Two vehicles were reportedly street racing northbound on Northeast Exchange Avenue when one failed to negotiate the righthand corner near the intersection with Northeast Stephens Street, according to a police report.
The 2017 blue Toyota 86 crashed into Denny's Satellite Shop at 172 NE Exchange Ave., reportedly destroying two walls of the business. The suspected driver, Joshua Keith Crossley, 29, of Roseburg, reportedly fled on foot before later returning to the scene claiming to have been a passenger. Crossley was uncooperative to further questioning, the police report said.
The investigation is ongoing, and the Toyota was towed from the scene.
