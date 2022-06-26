Dave Proctor loves sitting behind the wheel of his 1924 Model T Depot Hack or his 1932 Chevy five-window coupe and seeing the reactions of others.
Since he finished a one-year restoration process for the Model T in 1992, he has seen many “Wow” reactions from people who have come up for a closer look.
It took him a bit longer — eight years — to restore the Chevy coupe.
“I’ve had so many people tell me, ‘My grandfather used to have a car like that,’” Proctor said of the Chevy. “I like to see people go ‘Uh’ and ‘Aw.’”
When Proctor and his wife, Pat, would drive one of the classic cars into Roseburg from their Garden Valley residence, Pat liked to stay in the car during stops and talk to people who showed an interest in the vintage vehicle.
“We’d then have a tough time getting away to our next errand,” Proctor admitted.
Now 88, Proctor got into restoring classic cars 30 years ago because “I really love them and I love running around in them.” He bought the 1924 Model T off a front lawn in Oakland in 1991. It was a rusted chassis and engine sitting on useless tires.
“It is called a Depot Hack because it was made to transport passengers from train stations to hotels,” he explained.
Proctor found a set of plans for the original body and proceeded to do the restoration work himself. The old tires were tossed and he found new ones at the Portland Car Show. Using a lathe and his skills from being a carpenter, he made 12 wood spokes for each new tire.
Ray Crowe, a mechanic, checked out the engine and got it into running condition.
After one long winter of putting a lot of time into the restoration, Proctor was ready to drive it. But he admitted he wasn’t quite sure how to drive it. He wasn’t sure about shifting gears and about the braking process. On one trial trip up and down his long driveway, at a very slow speed, he couldn’t get the car to stop.
“The pumphouse stopped it,” he said, laughing as he recalled the situation. “The tires stick out in front of the radiator, so the tires hit the pumphouse and there was no damage.”
Proctor contacted the Cascade Historical Motor Club and one of its members came out and provided details on how to shift gears and how to bring the car to a safe stop.
After several years of driving the Model T to town on nice days and to numerous Graffiti Weekend events in the Roseburg area, Proctor was ready for another restoration project. In 2000, he bought the Chevy coupe from Crowe. This car was in sad, rusted and rotted shape. There had been offers for it by people who wanted to turn it into a hot rod.
Proctor, however, said he would keep it as original as possible, so he was able to make the purchase. He didn’t have the same background and expertise with metal as he did with wood, so this project took a lot longer. Proctor worked on the body and Crowe did the engine and mechanical work.
When the project was finally completed, Proctor alternated driving his two classics to different car shows and Graffiti events. He plans to drive his cars to some of the events during this year’s Graffiti Weekend, which is scheduled for July 6-10.
