Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich looked back on 2022 during his State of the City address at Monday’s City Council meeting, by reflecting on some of the highlights such as the city’s sesquicentennial celebration, the navigation center’s opening and a new visitor center.
Rich began his address by welcoming and thanking everyone in attendance and gave a nod to the 2022 Roseburg sesquicentennial celebration.
“On Oct. 3, we held a time capsule ceremony in front of City Hall to bury a capsule made here in Roseburg by designer Paul Whitworth and metal fabricator Bryson Steele. Inside, we placed more than 170 items from the city, county, tribe and diverse local organizations,” Rich said.
The capsule is scheduled to be dug up in 50 years for the Roseburg bicentennial celebration.
As the mayor highlighted events from the year of 2022, he took the time to name individuals and departments who were instrumental in the city’s success over the past year.
The City of Roseburg’s mission statement is, “committed to continuous improvement and quality customer service.” That takes dedication and hard work — city staff, management and elected officials are committed to that mission, the mayor continued.
Some of the specific highlights were the opening and continued operation of the Gary Leif Navigation Center, the opening of the Roseburg Visitor Center, the warming center collaboration between the city and the senior center, and the Neewollah celebration.
Rich also highlighted Amy Sowa, who was named the 2022 Recorder of the Year by the Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders. “She’s played a pivotal role in the city’s efforts to tackle homelessness, one of the most challenging issues facing all communities,” Rich said.
Tyler Christopherson was appointed as the new fire chief in a year that saw a 15% increase in calls. Roseburg Fire Department responded to 7,250 service calls in 2022 with 17 being significant fire investigations.
“I see this department from where it has been, where it is today, and most importantly where it is going,” said Christopherson. “Having the chance to fill this role within the organization will offer opportunity and growth for this department to move forward together to achieve success. Most importantly, we will be unwavering in our mission to uphold the high standards necessary to continue to provide exceptional customer service to this community.”
Both the fire department and Roseburg Police Department were recognized for valuable and committed service to the community.
Rich said police responded to more than 37,000 calls for service and made nearly 6,000 reports. “At the same time, they’re experiencing difficulty maintaining staffing levels for sworn officers,” he added. “We’re excited to share that four Roseburg officers were recognized at the Oregon Peace Officers Association awards ceremony in September.”
Officers Dawson Batsch and Brandon Halter received Lifesaving with Valor awards for saving a woman from drowning in the South Umpqua River. Corporal Patrick Moore and Officer Austin Potter received Medal of Honor awards for preventing a man from burning down a house with his parents inside.
With 2022 in the books, the mayor and city staffers are looking to 2023 with excitement and plans to add more services at the Gary Leif Navigation center, expanding the summer reading program at the public library and work has started to open a transitional and supervised urban homeless camp.
“Roseburg really is poised for growth. It is critical that we are able to increase the housing inventory to meet this growth, which will mean bringing buildable land into the Urban Growth Boundary in 2023,” said City Manager Nikki Messenger. “It is an exciting time to be involved with a city that has such a bright future.”
Rich echoed this sentiment and provided his own optimism for the future of Roseburg.
“As we start 2023, we can look back on a year that brought our community together to celebrate the history and growing diversity of our beloved city,” Rich said, “as well as look forward to the new year when we will keep working together to be the best small town in Oregon.”
