Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich said in a report released Thursday in a Roseburg City Council packet that he received two proclamations from individuals in both the LGBTQ+ community and Wellspring Bible Fellowship.
He has decided to read neither of them, citing alleged harassment following last year’s Pride proclamation reading.
In a letter included in the City Council agenda packet released Thursday afternoon, Rich said that following the proclamation read on June 13 last year, “both sides were equally at fault” for causing disrespectful and harassing behavior that he said was not acceptable.
“I gave it serious thought for quite some time. And I made a decision that I believe was fair and tells both sides I expect appropriate behavior,” Rich said when asked by The News-Review about the decision. “I’m focused on the behavior. Not the topic.”
The mayor said in his letter that he came to the decision alone, and he takes full responsibility for it. The content of both the proposed proclamations is unknown.
Roseburg City Recorder Patty Hitt said that Rich’s decision had no effect on the other activities planned for Pride month, and that the Pride Parade scheduled for June 4 is still permitted to take place.
Last year’s Pride Parade, held on June 4, 2022, was met with protests by members of Wellspring Bible Fellowship, a local Baptist church known for its public preaching. Sermons publicly available on the church’s website call homosexuality “shameful” and decry it for being sinful behavior.
“We no longer know how to blush and feel shame over that which is shameful,” said pastor Bryan Carver in a 2021 sermon given in the church. “It is shameful. We are proud, we are the exact opposite, we devote an entire month to Gay pride, and all of corporate America will bow down to the LGBT movement and put the flag, the rainbow on everything they can. And forget that the rainbow was the very symbol that God gave his people after he flooded the entire world in terrifying, swift judgement for committing the exact same sins.”
Wellspring did not return a phone call seeking comment.
Last year’s Pride proclamation was announced just over a week after the parade, on June 13, after Rich decided to put it up to a vote on the city council, which passed 6-2.
In the letter, Rich said he has the ultimate authority on whether or not a proclamation will be read, but decided to get the city council’s input before reading the Pride proclamation last year. He also called the behavior from members of Wellspring church “unacceptable,” but said members of the LGBTQ+ community threatened business owners and tried to fire individuals from their jobs following the proclamation. Rich said he was “shocked to see this happen.”
Rich alleged in the statement that one business owner was threatened for sitting on the wrong side of the room during a city council meeting and another supervisor was told to fire an employee because they were supposedly rolling their eyes against the LGBTQ+ group.
“I share these specifics with you so that if someone tries to say that their side is innocent and the other side is wrong, you can correct them,” Rich said. “Both sides were equally at fault. Both sides had individuals that were disrespectful and demonstrated harassment behaviors.”
The mayor’s decision comes just weeks before Pride month celebrations are set to begin, and at a time when LGBTQ+ rights are a hot-button topic in American politics. Last Wednesday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors in the state, a day before the Texas state legislature passed a bill on Thursday that would similarly ban gender-affirming care for minors.
If the bill is signed into law, Texas would become the largest of the 17 other states that currently ban gender-affirming care for minors, bans that organizations like the American Medical Association, Association of American Medical Colleges and American Psychological Association say hurts children with gender dysphoria that need treatment.
Brian Prawitz, a member of the Roseburg City Council since 2017, said he was disappointed in the mayor’s decision.
“Another mistake is comparing any organized action taken by our local LGBT groups to the unacceptable, pre-meditated verbal attacks and bullying against the queer community we see regularly from Mason Goodnight [a member of Wellspring] and his small team of followers,” Prawitz said. “The two are not comparable. LGBT+ organizations are forced to operate quietly to avoid controversy and being targeted. Queer organizations that host and plan public activities designed to build community also invite targeting like we continue to see. It takes bravery and resilience to continually step out publicly even for something as simple as a festival or parade.”
The Umpqua Valley Rainbow Collective (UVRC), a local queer-led organization that is organizing 2023’s Pride events taking place in June and July, released a statement Friday night calling the decision “profoundly disappointing.”
“A declaration like this serves as a powerful symbol of acceptance and acknowledgment,” the statement read. “It conveys the message that our city values and respects all individuals, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. The mayor’s refusal to support this proclamation sends the opposite message, implying that the rights and dignity of our LGBTQIA2S+ community members are somehow less deserving of public recognition.”
“Further compounding our disappointment is the mayor’s troubling comparison of the LGBTQIA2S+ community with Wellspring Bible Fellowship Church,” the statement continued. “This church has shown itself to be intolerant and bigoted, actively promoting hate and division rather than unity. To equate two alleged examples of ‘disrespectful behavior’ and the LGBTQIA2S+ community’s struggle for acceptance, equal rights, and safety with the actions of such a group is not only misguided but harmful. It fuels a narrative that can lead to increased prejudice and discrimination.”
Alongside the statement, the UVRC announced a call to action to attend Monday’s City Council meeting, which will be held at 7 p.m. at Roseburg City Hall.
“My hope is that our community as a whole begins to call out the unacceptable behavior of this small group and stand with the queer community, recognizing its members for their contributions to making Douglas County more diverse and vibrant,” Prawitz said. “No one should live in fear based on what they look like, who they love, or how they identify. That is the stand I’m taking here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.