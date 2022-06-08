This week, in a grant made possible by the people at the Oregon Community Foundation, Roseburg PFLAG was awarded $7,500.

The grant is being distributed to support the LGBTQ+ community through education, advocacy for proper security and other resources Douglas County needs to help these communities thrive.

"I applied for and received this grant and was very happy to get it,” said Mark Lenihan, president of Roseburg PFLAG. "It went a long way helping us put on the Pride event this last Saturday.”

For more information on Roseburg PFLAG, or if you would like to donate to the organization, please contact Lenihan at 541-423-7370.

Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217 

(1) comment

whizbang
whizbang

Had to look it up... PFLAG is "Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays."

