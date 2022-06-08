Roseburg PFLAG receives $7,500 grant SAM TEMPLE The News-Review Sam Temple Jun 8, 2022 2 hrs ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This week, in a grant made possible by the people at the Oregon Community Foundation, Roseburg PFLAG was awarded $7,500.The grant is being distributed to support the LGBTQ+ community through education, advocacy for proper security and other resources Douglas County needs to help these communities thrive."I applied for and received this grant and was very happy to get it,” said Mark Lenihan, president of Roseburg PFLAG. "It went a long way helping us put on the Pride event this last Saturday.”For more information on Roseburg PFLAG, or if you would like to donate to the organization, please contact Lenihan at 541-423-7370. Sam Temple can be reached at stemple@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4217 React to this story: Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sam Temple Follow Sam Temple Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment whizbang Jun 8, 2022 8:46am Had to look it up... PFLAG is "Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays." Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Pride and religion clash at parade 'For Brody': Lancers dedicate state baseball title to fallen teammate RHS senior enters shoe art contest Despite near-record snowfall and full rivers, drought still persists New take-out meals shop planned for Roseburg TOP JOBS News Review Carriers NOW HIRING JOURNALIST WANTED Help Wanted Bruce Standley Construction Now hiring for Full Time and Part Time positions Special Sections Reader's Choice Winners DC Timber Reader's Choice Ballot 2021 Holiday Guide 2021 Our Umpqua 2021 Veterans Day 2021 Football Preview 2021 Graffiti Fairs, Festivals & Country Fun Click for water temperature Latest News AWS Announces General Availability of AWS Mainframe Modernization CORRECTING and REPLACING WILE Launches Hormonal Wellness Capsules in Walgreens Nationwide No, you're not imagining it — package sizes are shrinking Planar Demonstrates Collection of Cutting-Edge Corporate Display Solutions at InfoComm 2022 Armanino Celebrates Largest “Great Give” Yet, Serving More Than 100 Nonprofit Organizations and ...
Had to look it up... PFLAG is "Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays."
