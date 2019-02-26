When Douglas County woke up on Monday morning to mounds of snow, some figured out a way to get to work, others found a way to enjoy the day off from school and work.
Adelyn Aman, 3, got a surprise for her birthday.
"She was very excited when she woke up and it was still snowing," mom Jinny Aman said.
With new sandcastle toys to work with, she built small snow towers and immediately crushed them. Meanwhile, her parents and their friends built a giant snowman, sledded down the sidewalk and flew a drone.
"We decided to come out and enjoy the snow before it all melted," friend Stephen Zimmerman said.
Some people were off work already and some, like Adelyn's father Luke Aman, were off because of the road closures that made driving a delivery truck impossible.
In front of Roseburg City Hall, Elliott Ness maintained his post on the bench, with a cap of snow sitting atop his hood.
"I'm okay," Ness said. He said he was wearing three layers and his gloves were warm despite the snow soaking through his coat and pants.
He said he was stationed at the bench by the Department of Defense a month ago.
William Craig pulled out his snowboard and trudged around central Roseburg with Kate Craig and Karlee Haman.
"We're looking for a hill," William Craig said.
He pointed to Reservoir Hill and asked if Kate Craig would drive him up there.
"We're looking for a place to play," Kate Craig said.
Haman said they found some places off of Douglas Avenue, but they were going to keep looking throughout the morning for more fun on their snow day.
On Tuesday, schools in most of Douglas County remained closed due to weather conditions, and many after-school facilities also shuttered the doors.
At Stewart Park a kind of a snowball fight broke out.
"It's sprout ball," Isabell Webber said. "People get hurt, or get their feelings hurt, in a typical snowball fight. So we decided to play this more organized version."
Sprout ball is a sort of individual dodgeball game that the children learned through their church group.
Isabell Webber and Eden Childers, both seniors at Roseburg High School, said they were trying to create some fun memories with their younger siblings and were a bit nostalgic.
Eden Childers was joined by her younger siblings; Miriam, Charis and Corinne, while Isabell Webber's siblings at the park were Ephraim and Elliana.
They all live in the Hucrest area and there was no power at their homes when they left in the morning, although they were hopeful for it to be back on by the time they got home.
The group walked to the park with sleds and shovels and were ready to spend several hours in the snow.
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Umpqua Valley and the YMCA of Douglas County closed their facilities.
School districts in Glendale and Reedsport were open Tuesday, although Glendale was on a two-hour delay.
