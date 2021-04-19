Officials with the Roseburg police and fire departments are requesting the public's help in identifying one or more individuals responsible for setting 13 garbage can and dumpster fires early Monday morning.
Between 12:11 a.m. and 6:11 a.m., the Roseburg Fire Department was called to 13 individual fires, all of which were reportedly intentionally set. The fires ranged from the area of Southeast Mosher Avenue and Southeast Pine Street, near the downtown parking garage, in Riverside Park near the Roseburg Chamber of Commerce, and along the bike trail near Reservoir Hill.
Anyone with information about those responsible for lighting the fires is asked to call the Roseburg Police Department's nonemergency line at 541-440-4471.
