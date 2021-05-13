Roseburg police and firefighters are investigation a possible arson after discovering a small grass fire below the Washington Street Bridge on Wednesday.

Officers noticed a large plume of smoke billowing from underneath the bridge around 2:40 p.m. and found a grass fire surrounded by a pile of sticks. Roseburg fire personnel extinguished the fire before it was able to burn uphill.

A gas can, believed to have been used to start the fire, was found nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.

Donovan Brink can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4219.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
1

Cops and Courts Reporter

Donovan Brink is the cops and courts reporter for The News-Review.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.