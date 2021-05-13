Roseburg police and firefighters are investigation a possible arson after discovering a small grass fire below the Washington Street Bridge on Wednesday.
Officers noticed a large plume of smoke billowing from underneath the bridge around 2:40 p.m. and found a grass fire surrounded by a pile of sticks. Roseburg fire personnel extinguished the fire before it was able to burn uphill.
A gas can, believed to have been used to start the fire, was found nearby.
The investigation is ongoing.
