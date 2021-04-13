Roseburg police made three arrests and issued multiple citations during a foot patrol of the homeless camp at Templin Beach Park in southeast Roseburg on Monday.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., an officer contacted Trona Lynn Quigley, 58, of Roseburg, who had an "excessive amount" of trash around her campsite, according to a police report. Quigley was cited and released for depositing trash within 100 yards of a public waterway.
Shortly after, at 2:55 p.m., an officer arrested Amanda Loren Coughtry, 48, of Roseburg, for an outstanding failure to appear warrant through Douglas County Circuit Court. Coughtry was lodged at Douglas County Jail and released.
At 3 p.m., officers contacted Roxanne Lynn Tracy, 48, and Charles Bryan Dyer, 42, both of Roseburg, who both had outstanding failure to appear warrants from Roseburg Municipal Court. Both Tracy and Dyer were booked into the jail and released.
Later Monday night, at approximately 10 p.m., officers were called to a report of an illegal burn at Templin Beach Park, which officers learned involved both Dyer and Coughtry. Roseburg Fire Department personnel extinguished the fire, and both Dyer and Coughtry were cited for prohibited outdoor burning.
