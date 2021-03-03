Roseburg police used a stun gun to subdue a man after a brief foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard .
Police were dispatched to a trespassing complaint at the Dollar Tree store in the Garden Valley Shopping Center, according to a report. When they arrived, they found the subject, Mars Lee Ulra, 37, of Roseburg, actively attempting to steal items from the store.
Once told he was under arrest, Ulra fled on foot through the shopping center parking lot and into traffic on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard, reportedly coming close to causing several car accidents. Two Roseburg officers used stun guns to subdue Ulra while he was still in the roadway. After a brief struggle, Ulra was taken into custody. Once provided medical attention, Ulra was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree theft, third-degree escape and interfering with a police officer.
It was the 25th time Ulra has been booked into the Douglas County Jail since 2019. Ulra also has an open felony case pending in Deschutes County Circuit Court, where he was indicted in January 2020 on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.
