The best selling book series of all time was brought to life Saturday, when hundreds of fans of the wizarding world converged on the Roseburg Public Library for Harry Potter Day.
“We really want to encourage having fun with reading,” said Youth Services Librarian Aurora Ropp. “We like to have so many of these fun activities centered around a book series.”
During the event, which lasted roughly three hours, visitors could bring a little magic into their lives by taking part in activities such as making dinosaur eggs out of clay, wand painting, trivia and playing Tabletop Quidditch — using a catapult, built from a spoon and rubber bands, to launch a small ball through a series of hoops.
“We’ve always celebrated Harry (Potter’s) birthday,” said Ashton Olson, who brought her children, Danny, 9, Abby, 11, and Rusty, 5, along to the Harry Potter event. The family lives in Glide. “I always remember when it is, but we didn’t realize the library was going to do a Harry Potter day.”
Attendees under the age of 18 could enter to win such prizes as a Harry Potter themed quilt, a full set of the Harry Potter book series, Funko Popsies and more.
A number of children dressed in full costumes, including capes and pointed hats. Attendees said their favorite part of the event, as well as the story of Harry Potter, was the idea of magic.
“The fact that they can just, with the flick of a hand or wrist, they can just have their dishes done,” said Abby. “That’s cool. I would love that. I wouldn’t have to do my dishes all the time.”
It’s unlikely Abby or any of the other children at the event will ever be able to use a real magic wand in their lifetime. Maybe, just for the day, however, we can all believe in a little magic.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
