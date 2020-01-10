It’s been one year since Roseburg reopened its library and people came out to celebrate the anniversary Thursday.
Festivities started with a Skype session with author Chris Grabenstein. Grabenstein wrote the Mr. Lemoncello’s Library series, which are set in a newly opened library.
Following the videoconference, local officials addressed the crowd to mark the occasion.
Attendees were treated to music, activities and crafts.
The Roseburg Public Library had a grand opening on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, following the closure of the Douglas County Library system in April 2017.
