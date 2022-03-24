The Roseburg Public Library will host community solar advocate Julie Williams for a Facebook Live stream at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
According to the press release, Williams is the founder of the grassroots non-profit Seeds for the Sol "which works to remove financial barriers to residential solar power."
Williams recently retired after 33 years of teaching to focus full time on "providing renewable energy equity throughout Oregon."
During the library program, which will be available at facebook.com/roseburglibrary, participants will learn to decrease emotions and calculate their carbon footprint.
"Williams will discuss solar financing, energy-efficient swaps and incentive programs. She’ll also discuss how the small things we do can make a big impact. In this presentation, Williams will explore food waste, recycling and consumption that affect our influence on climate," the press release stated.
A Q&A, moderated by library staff, will follow the presentation. Speaker questions may be submitted ahead of time to lrathe@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7052. Viewers with a Facebook account can also post questions during the vent by commenting on the live stream.
Erica Welch is the special sections editor for The News-Review, mother of two and a native of Roseburg. She is an alumni of RHS, UCC and Western Oregon University. Contact her at ewelch@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4218.
