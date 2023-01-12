Roseburg Public Schools is considering changing the order in which it teaches math and adding more language arts courses at the high school.
The school district's Curriculum & Instruction Committee held a meeting Wednesday, laying out the proposed course additions for the next year at Roseburg High School. The school board will vote on whether to approve the classes at their next regular board meeting on February 8.
Roseburg High School president Jill Weber said math courses would be based on a model known as “math 2+1," and would require that students take two credits worth of core math classes — core math I, a class focused on algebraic reasoning, and core math II, a class focused on geometry and statistics — followed by one additional credit of specialized math classes split into three different categories, allowing students to choose between a calculus pathway, a data science pathway for those interested in engineering or statistics, or a quantitative pathway for those interested in business or trade applications. Students would have the option to take a fourth credit of math after completing the required three.
“I think Algebra 2 has been a struggle for some of our students, and it doesn’t apply to every student,” Weber said. “This will make sure that they’re getting what matches their goals.”
The Oregon Department of Education said in a document released in February 2022 that the traditional model of algebra, geometry and algebra II — a common sequence students go through to complete the required Oregon mathematics standards — doesn’t take fields like computer science, data science and mathematical modeling into account. The 2+1 model, would help build student identity and expose students to deeper learning of mathematics that align to student needs and interests.
For language arts courses, Weber presented a proposed series of "selectives," courses for 12th graders that focused on topics of interests to students, based on surveys of the student body.
The courses feature a wide range of topics to choose from: comic studies, mystery literature (under the name "Once upon a Crime"), mythology and "Oregon Voice," a class based on the Oregon History Project, are all proposed classes 12th graders may be able to take in the upcoming school year.
"It creates a sense of belonging and engagement when you are helping students connect the curriculum in realistic and applicable and relatable ways," said Rebecca Larson, vice chair of the Roseburg School Board, after hearing the proposed classes at the meeting. "I'm excited for these kids to get to do something they'll enjoy. You know, we'll still teach Hamlet in 10th grade, Romeo and Juliet for freshman. They'll get the Shakespeare. But I do think especially for the seniors, to help them have some classes they want to be there for, I think is powerful."
