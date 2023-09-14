The growing number of homeless, especially those who are dangerous. Downtown parking. A lack of supermarkets in the neighborhood.
Those were the main issues raised among the 17 Roseburg residents who showed up at a town hall discussion Wednesday.
The town hall was organized by four Roseburg city councilors — Ellen Porter and Tom Michalek, who represent Ward 3, and Ruth Smith and Patrice Sipos, who represent Ward 4.
The discussion, which took place at the First United Methodist Church in Roseburg, lasted nearly two hours.
The predominant concern on resident’s minds, judging by their questions and comments to the councilors, was the seeming increase in the number of homeless in the area. Several residents said they had been threatened by homeless individuals in their neighborhoods, and Porter said she had also been on the receiving end of such a threat.
Other residents expressed concern about the degradation of area parks, bike paths and waterways due to the large number of homeless people leaving trash, needles and other items behind.
The councilors agreed the problem is real, and said the city is taking a variety of steps to address it.
“I don’t ever remember so many homeless in this town. It seems over the last few years they just showed up,” Michalek said. “I have a feeling people are just fed up with it.”
Area resident Dick Dolgonas agreed that the situation seems to be getting worse, and worried tending to the homeless population could divert local police from keeping the peace citywide.
Something has changed, and it’s not just fentanyl,” he said. “People who sift through the trash are sick. We’ve got bigger issues that I don’t want ignored.”
The councilors said a new set of restrictions on when, where and how the homeless can camp seems to be working.
“We’ve been able to get the homeless population out of the duck pond so we can enjoy it,” Sipos said. “It is better. It’s going to get better.”
However, Smith cautioned that while restricting where homeless individuals can camp, it does not mean they have to leave an area.
“If people are expecting them to pack up and be gone, they don’t have to be gone, they just have to pack up,” she said.
Porter said the city is actively looking for a site for an urban campground, where those who are homeless can sleep. Finding a site the city can afford has been a challenge, she said, and the issue of liability makes things difficult.
Porter said she spent much of this past legislative session promoting potential legislation that would limit such liability for rural counties like Douglas County, which don’t have the resources of other counties. Porter said trial attorneys quashed any potential legislation, but she will try again next year.
The parking situation downtown also raised the ire of several residents, and the councilors acknowledged there were problems.
Porter said the challenge for the city is to provide affordable parking while also raising funds to pay for its upkeep. Under the current contract with the city’s parking services contractor, ACE Parking, the city pays out more than is collected every month, creating a running deficit.
Sipos acknowledged the contract with ACE may not have turned out as hoped.
“The council did approve it, but sometimes you can approve something and it backfires,” she said. “We’re fully aware that something needs to be done and soon.”
There was also frustration expressed about a lack of supermarkets in the area. Porter said there is one store in Ward 1 — Costco — six in Ward 2, and none in Wards 3 and 4.
“So we definitely are in a food desert,” she said.
Smith said a group of area nonprofits, including NeighborWorks Umpqua, that she works for, and UCAN, are working to try and bring a store to the area. She said the nonprofits will begin circulating surveys to area residents early next month in an effort to provide grocery chains with demographic data, to entice them to open a local store.
“We’re trying to get a chain store to come here,” she said.
(2) comments
I don't understand, Tina said that she solved the homeless problem?
A better solution would be to make it so uncomfortable for the vagrants that they move on to other places.
The people who need housing (homeless) need to go somewhere out of town. I suggested that perhaps the decommissioned military bases could be used. That $58 M prison that was built in Wapato - and NEVER used - just sold for only $10...what a waste!!!! That could have been used, too....not to imprison them, but the facility could have been overhauled and at least put to some good use.
