Corporate sponsorship was on the agenda for the May 22 Roseburg Public Schools board of directors meeting, but the conversation quickly turned to equity in schools.
The current policy states that advertising is not allowed in the classroom or within the learning environment, and where it is allowed it should be tasteful and subtle without the use of product logos.
However, board chairman Joe Garcia pointed out Roseburg High is one of the only Class 6A schools without sponsorship.
“I know we’re in Douglas County, but we can’t be that far behind the times,” Garcia said. “We allow a local media entity to record our games and put them online and they receive advertising funds from businesses and generate profit from that. We don’t necessarily see that returned back to our school, especially when we try to do levies and we lack support, which is unfortunate. There are people who are making money off our system and our kids.”
School clubs and parent groups also raise funds and sometimes get money in return for printing logos on team posters, which help fund those activities and equipment.
Garcia’s question to the rest of the board was to determine what the district’s responsibility is, how they would deal with inequity and how to manage money they could get in donations.
Director Charles Lee pointed out that it would not just be corporate sponsorship, but all business sponsorship. He added, “I like things the way they are.”
Director Rodney Cotton said his stance on the subject had changed over the years and he felt the district is “allowing thousands of dollars to slip through our hands.”
Director Steve Patterson suggested looking at other district’s policies and figure out a way to do it tactfully. Director Howard Johnson agreed, saying, “I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel.”
Johnson noted that certain sponsorships could be good for programs such as automotive and welding, but there could be some concern about the verbiage used by companies.
Johnson also said the district would be liable for the cost to take sponsors’ names down after their contract with the district ended. Cotton suggested digital advertising boards could be updated more easily.
The conversation also turned to booster clubs and parent clubs, which are trying to raise money to update equipment at the schools.
“There is such a disparity in the amount of money that some buildings can raise and the types of services they can provide with that money they raise,” Garcia said. “If we’re building a playground that is the latest and greatest playground at one elementary school and that latest and greatest playground isn’t at all of our elementary schools and there is no plan to get that latest and greatest at all of our elementary schools, that doesn’t seem right, that doesn’t seem fair to kids. Especially to some of the areas that cannot generate the kind of revenue that can take on those types of projects.”
The school district also has to pay to maintain the projects brought to the school by boosters, but the board does not always deem the projects as the most valuable to the school.
Cotton said, “It’s not fair for those folks to have such great organizations that raise money. It’s not fair, it’s not fair to the students or parents if we’re not allowing them to put nice playgrounds in because we have another school that doesn’t have, or for whatever reason cannot raise the funds.”
Garcia said not every building has people with the skill set, ability and connections to raise money. “In some buildings you struggle to get them to engage in their child’s education, let alone get them out in the community to fundraise,” he said.
Green Elementary School Principal Amy-Jo Rodriguez said raising funds through the booster club at her school includes a lot of small donations, but there are no large donors or sponsors because of a lack of connections.
“We’re willing to work hard, we just don’t have the connections as a community,” Rodriguez said. “They don’t have the connections to raise the amount of money that other schools are raising which is leading to technology in classrooms, curriculum in classrooms that we don’t have. It’s not just a nicer playground, it’s about instructional material that schools don’t have access to, which is creating an academic inequity. Not only social and emotional but academically.”
A disparity between parents and neighborhoods was pointed out by Eastwood Elementary School Principal Jennifer Thompson, who said many parents don’t have money available to support the schools via programs like Scripp.
RPS interim Superintendent Lee Paterson said: “Truth be told, those things that are sold in a community, from pepperoni to calendars, are sold to the parents and grandparents of the kids that go to that school. Their affluence has everything to do with the outcome of the project. And it is a fact that all of these schools are not created equal, but somehow it is our responsibility that the kids have equal opportunity.”
Garcia noted there are districts that ask parent groups to donate a portion of their funds raised to a general pot that would benefit other schools in the district.
Paterson said he appreciated the board looking into loosening the very tight policies that have “stiff-armed people who want to give us money.”
Directors Micki Hall and Rebecca Larson were excused from last week’s meeting. A suggested change in policy will be brought back to the board for consideration at a future board meeting.
