The Roseburg Public School Board convened on Wednesday to discuss the school year set to start next week, while discussions surrounding recent state-wide mandates dominated the last portion of the night.
A recent announcement from Gov. Kate Brown requiring all teachers to get vaccinated by October fueled controversy in a community that remains divided on how schools should respond.
Roseburg School Board Superintendent Jared Cordon said the board is currently in a “waiting game” for clarification about the mandate.
The board is currently awaiting more specifics about the rules, including how it will work with medical and religious exemptions, Cordon said.
“What this means in terms of who qualifies and who doesn’t qualify,” he said. “What this means for a variety of people from board members to remote teachers to referees on a volleyball court.”
He said that these specifics should be understood this week.
The board also discussed the governor’s mandate requiring all K-12 students to wear masks while at school. Cordon said he received over 1,000 emails from parents on both sides of the debate following the initial announcement.
The outcry over the mandate has since dropped, he said.
“There seems to be a little less anxiety about the masks and a little more anxiety about the situation of the disease in the community,” Cordon said.
Board Chair Becky Larson emphasized during the meeting that the most important thing was having students back in classrooms.
“Even if they have to wear a mask, it is so much better than being on a computer all day and not seeing their teachers for months on end,” Larson said. “We gotta count our blessings.”
Cordon also addressed the concern over registration for students who pick full-time in-person or online instruction at the start of the school year and whether this was something that could change as the school year progresses.
“We’re going to provide the flexibility for people to come back,” Cordon said. “What we don’t want is that carousel that’s not good for kids.”
Prior to the discussion surrounding mandates, Fremont Middle School Principal Ben Bentea, Joseph Lane Middle School Principal Nicki Opp and Roseburg High School Principal Jill Weber discussed implementations and expectations ahead of the upcoming school year through a slideshow.
This included a large emphasis on student success by focusing on overall mental health and helping students explore interests while cultivating passions.
“When a kid finds their spark and passion in school, they’re more engaged in that learning,” Weber said. “We see a high correlation between when kids find that thing that they’re connected to, they feel engaged with, they feel successful with that they do better in school.”
The meeting concluded after 95 minutes. The next board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 and will be held over Zoom.
