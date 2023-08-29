Roseburg City Council gave Roseburg Public Schools right-of-way for West Finlay Avenue, which is building a new softball facility in the area.
The project underwent five phases of pre-application conference, demolition of an existing structure on the property, zoning the land to be acceptable for a softball field, getting a Land Use Compatibility Statement from the Department of Environmental Quality asserting that the land will be used for its properly-zoned intentions and construction of the field.
The latest ordinance will vacate right-of-way for West Finlay Avenue, which means the dead-end road will halt residential uses and instead give the Roseburg school district the right-of-way.
The motion passed 7-1 with the only dissenting vote coming from David Mohr, who expressed his concern that the school district’s purchasing of residential neighborhood space nearby would impact housing availability.
“It’s a little bit mixed for me,” Mohr said. “I’m kind of right in the middle because I see it as a great value to the high school but I’m concerned about the houses that are being lost, the three tenants or the three landowners that are there, the impacts on them and some of the other stuff that I know is not directly related to this easement questions but I do have kind of mixed feelings about this entire thing.”
Stuart Cowie, Roseburg community development director, walked through the ordinance to clarify the exact space being discussed, answer questions about residential use of West Finlay Avenue, to clarify the process this project has been following and to speak a bit on community reactions.
“There were some mitigating factors that the school district did to be able to appease concerns that were there and we received some initial letters but no appeal occurred once that notice went out in regards to the softball field,” Cowie said. “I think there was some concern about noise that could be generated so there’s vegetation at this part as a condition of the permitting process but separate from this right-of-way vacation.”
City Councilor Ellen Porter answered questions from fellow council members about what community reactions were like from her perspective from talking to members of the adjacent neighborhood.
“I had met with some of the neighbors in the community, several houses over there in Laurelwood and there was concern,” Porter said. “We had several meetings in the neighborhood and we had several meeting with the school district and with i.e. Engineering and the school district was willing to make some concessions like put in a higher fence and some extra vegetation there to try to mitigate some of the lights and any other possible irritants. At the end of the day, the neighbors that abut that property were happy with the concessions that the high school was willing to make for that.”
The next City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in the Roseburg City Council Chambers.
Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at hmcguinness@nrtoday.com or 541-672-3321.
You scratch my back I'll scratch yours. Douglas County cronyism at it's best. Of course the existing homeowners agreed, they'd have been mocked and forced out if they hadn't.
