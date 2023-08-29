230829-nrr-citycouncil-1.jpg

Crews work on consructing the Roseburg High School softball field Tuesday, located behind Finlay Field.

 Will Geschke/The News-Review

Roseburg City Council gave Roseburg Public Schools right-of-way for West Finlay Avenue, which is building a new softball facility in the area.

Hannarose McGuinness is a reporter for The News-Review.

(1) comment

Huge bbfan
Huge bbfan

You scratch my back I'll scratch yours. Douglas County cronyism at it's best. Of course the existing homeowners agreed, they'd have been mocked and forced out if they hadn't.

