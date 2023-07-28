Dan Knott, a Roseburg Police Department School Resource Officer, walks past the cafeteria at RHS last year. Roseburg Public Schools has contracted two Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies to increase school security throughout the district.
The Roseburg Public Schools announced Tuesday that it plans to hire two sheriff’s deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to serve as school resource officers for the 2023-2024 school year.
The deputies will be assigned to Green, Sunnyslope, Melrose and Winchester elementary schools, but will have a presence at all district schools, the district said in a press release.
The district already employs one school resource officer from the Roseburg Police Department. The two deputies will be paid by the school district for their time working during the school year, at a total of approximately $129,000 for each deputy’s salary and benefits, the district said.
The deputies will be contracted by the district but will remain employees of the sheriff’s office. During non-school periods, such as summer break and holidays, their salaries will be paid by the sheriff’s office, the district said.
“Proactive policing helps deter criminal activities,” said Ed Villarreal, the Roseburg School District Safety Coordinator. “Those who are about to commit a crime will think twice if they see a police officer or unit present at school. (School resource officers) build trust with the students and form long-lasting relationships.”
The sheriff’s office said deputies will receive training specific to being a school resource deputy at conferences and other training opportunities. The deputies, in addition to providing more law enforcement presence on campuses, will also implement anti-drug programs for students.
“It is our primary goal to ensure the safety of students and school staff and having deputies on the campus and readily available to respond to police matters will be greatly enhanced by having them on site,” said DCSO spokesperson Lieutenant Brad O’Dell. “The relationships that are built through the process will be highly beneficial to everyone involved.”
The district said the new deputies are part of a greater overall effort to increase safety efforts, which include fencing improvements, construction of secure entrances, implementing a new visitor management system, training staff for active threats and hiring its own security staff.
“In addition to increasing safety and security at our schools, we hope the presence of additional law enforcement in our schools will help everyone feel safer so that they can focus on effective teaching and learning,” said district spokesperson Chelsea Duncan.
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
