220913-nrr-schoolsecurity-3.jpg (copy)

Dan Knott, a Roseburg Police Department School Resource Officer, walks past the cafeteria at RHS last year. Roseburg Public Schools has contracted two Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies to increase school security throughout the district.

 Will Geschke/ News-Review file photo

The Roseburg Public Schools announced Tuesday that it plans to hire two sheriff’s deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to serve as school resource officers for the 2023-2024 school year.

Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.

