Roseburg Public Schools’ board mulled several options during Wednesday’s board work session to discuss next steps after the bond measure failed to pass.
Some of those options included borrowing money, crowdfunding, another attempt at a school bond, shutting down the Heritage building, and making significant cuts to staff and programs. The school board will meet again no later than June 8 to narrow their focus on the next steps.
“I really appreciate the honest candor tonight,” Superintendent Jared Cordon said at the end of the meeting. “This is going to help us move forward. I also want to reiterate this is not intended to be the decision-making process tonight. Tonight is about idea-generating.”
Cordon started the meeting with a moment of silence for those lost in the May 14 mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. School board chair Rebecca Larson teared up talking about the shooting and how safety and security need to be prioritized by the board and the district.
“I think a couple of reasons that the bond failing was hard,” she said. “Our motivation behind it really truly was the safety and security of our kids. For us in our district, that’s about securing campuses. And that’s about getting kids in safer buildings. We can have an earthquake here and we’re going to lose kids. We’re going to have kids buried in rubble. If we don’t do something about the Heritage building, that will be our community on the news. And it’s heartbreaking. And it’s hard as a board member, and because it’s my kids they’re there every day.”
Rebuilding the Heritage building came with a $30 million price tag, and was one of the projects chosen in a community-driven effort to be included in the bond. The $154 million school bond included projects that would increase safety, accessibility, repair, update schools, improve learning spaces and job training.
As of noon, May 26, the results show that 15,514 people voted on the school bond with 56.27% against the measure and 43.63% in favor.
Cordon asked each school board member to rank the projects included in the May 17 bond. The board chose secure entrance at all schools as their top priority, replacing Heritage as the second and district-wide improvements as the third.
Board member Andrew Shirtcliff suggested the district find a way to pay for the safe entrances and ask the community for support for a smaller bond in an upcoming election. He also suggested crowdfunding for some of the district’s needs.
Cordon pointed out that while it is done at some public schools, such as the University of Oregon, the majority of districts fund new buildings through the passing of school bonds.
Several board members pointed out that the Heritage building is unsafe and that there shouldn’t be any classes held in the building.
“If there was an earthquake, I pray they would be at night when nobody was there or something like that, because we might have 200-plus students and teachers dead,” board member Brandon Bishop said. “And just because the majority of voters did not like the bond or vote for the bond that was put forth doesn’t mean we can’t … we’ve got to come up with a plan B. And if that’s cutting big programs, then I think we need to be prepared to do that. That’s hard. But that’s the reality right now.”
Some suggestions made during the meeting included putting up modulars and closing the Heritage building or cutting programs to fund the replacement of the building. Bishop pointed out that the seniors at the high school for their senior prank but a sign up that said “Heritage Demolish Day.”
“Kids are sometimes funny, and sometimes they’re poignant, and sometimes they teach us a lot,” he said. “And they were all three of those in that moment.”
Board member Rod Cotton said the district cannot wait for a bond issue to pass to start making some of the improvements that are needed.
“I know we’ve done a lot of stuff, but we need to do a whole lot more,” he said. “We’ve got to figure it out.”
Cordon said he will compile a list of the suggestions that were made during the meeting, and the associated costs, before the next meeting, which is currently scheduled for June 8, at Sunnyslope Elementary School in Green. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.
Now the scare tactics campaign starts. If the bond measure wasn't for staffing why would you need to cut staff and programs because it failed?
If you actually had prioritized safety and security in the bond you'd have had an easier time selling it. But you didn't. You prioritized the frivolous stuff, like turf grade school fields.
Preparing for an earthquake shouldn’t take priority over preparing for a mass shooting.
