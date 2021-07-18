The sound of clattering silverware and the smell of kielbasa and sautéed vegetables filled the main hall of the Roseburg Senior Center on Friday.
After 16 months of event cancellations and to-go only options for food, the senior center has returned to life, with Friday marking the second dine-in buffet since the center reopened on July 6.
Ruth Smith, vice president of the senior center’s board, took a break from her lunch to look across the room. Seeing people together again, smiling and enjoying each other’s company came as a relief to Smith, who said she saw an increase in the number of member deaths last year.
“That loneliness and isolation is hard, especially on our seniors,” Smith said. “When they see each other like this they notice if something’s wrong, and they say to each other to go get help.”
That aspect of community has been a huge piece of what’s been missing over the last year, Smith said.
“Right now it’s just getting together and being together,” she said.
The senior center has been no stranger getting people together to help the community. During the heat wave when temperatures soared as high as 113 degrees, the senior center opened as an impromptu cooling center for people to escape the heat. They even offered a shuttle service to and from the center.
This community minded approach has helped the senior center find ways to adapt to challenges over the last year. When revenues dropped, Smith decided to reach out to Dawn Weikum who helped open the Rice Avenue Thriftique.
And when the center found itself struggling to help pay its chef, John Betchel, who is blind, Smith began applying for local grants to help. This led to a $12,000 grant from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation to help cover Betchel’s salary.
An additional $26,000 grant from P3 Health Partners helped the center renovate its entire kitchen. The renovation will help reduce preparation time and increase the kitchen’s overall efficiency.
Betchel looks forward to serving more people and emphasized that anyone, even non-members, is welcome to dine-in as well.
“To hear the life of the building, to hear people laughing and carrying on is wonderful because when it was just us in here it got kind of boring,” Betchel said.
For Mike Sexton, who came out to the senior center for a game of chess with friends, seeing people back for events has been wonderful.
“We’ve missed seeing all the people,” Sexton said.
Other events that have returned include painting classes, woodcarving lessons, pinochle and bingo.
Bill Crenshaw, a board member of the senior center, sat with a group, greeting each familiar face as they passed. While members have begun returning to events, he hopes more people know that the center is back and turnout continues to grow.
“Hopefully we start seeing people come back,” Crenshaw said.
