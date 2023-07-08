A number of shops in Roseburg took part in a "Shop Hop" event Friday, an informal promotion for downtown businesses organized by local business association (Re)Discover Downtown.
“There’s been Friday events downtown during Graffiti Weekend in prior years,” Eric Andrews, co-founder of (Re)Discover Roseburg, said. “We just wanted to keep promoting it as a way to get locals and traveling Graffiti guests to spend the day and night downtown."
Throughout the day, local businesses on Southeast Main and Southeast Jackson streets sold their foods, hosted live musicians and brought many of their sales out onto the streets.
Create and Sip Studio, a downtown art studio featuring painting classes, held a large art sale with hundreds of excess paintings from former classes being sold outside their studio on Southeast Douglas Avenue.
"Every time we teach a class we end up with an extra painting," Jessica Salg said. "These are all of our duplicate paintings."
Salg, a Douglas County native, purchased Create and Sip in December. This is her first Graffiti Weekend after becoming an owner of the shop. Her children passed out flyers around downtown, hoping to bring visitors to the sale.
"We'd been wanting to do an art sale, and we thought this would be a good time with the 'Shop Hop,'" Salg said. "A lot of people don't know what we are, so during Graffiti, they stop by and see what we're all about."
Graffiti Weekend brings thousands of visitors to Douglas County annually and the increase in foot traffic that comes downtown is important to local business owners, who say business in the area is normally slow.
"It's a big influx of foot traffic," said Barry Wilson, who owns Yesteryore Devices on Southeast Jackson Street. "To be honest, we don't have a lot of events downtown. It's one of the few major events we have, so we look forward to it all year."
Vicki Nielsen, who has owned a downtown clothing shop, Northwest Lifestyles, for 30 years, held a sidewalk sale along with opening the normal store floor. For her, Graffiti Weekend is about more than just an increase in foot traffic in the area, rather something that benefits the community as a whole.
"It's good for the community, so it's going to be good for us in the long run," Nielsen said. "Anything that brings business to the community is good for us, directly or indirectly."
"It just creates an air of excitement," Nielsen added. "We always have fun in the store anyway, but people just get excited about good deals and run around. It's just different, it's a different vibe for a couple of days. It's a lot of work, getting it all set up and going, but it's always fun."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.