Last Tuesday, Rick Merlino signed paperwork to fulfill a dream. He purchased the building attached to the Scoreboard Sports Bar, located on Southeast Stephens Street, which gives him the ability to create a dance club for the Roseburg area’s over-25 community.
“We have one dance club in town, but that is a 20- to 25-year-old crowd and we need a place, too,” Merlino, the owner and operator of Scoreboard Sports Bar, said.
Merlino bought the Scoreboard nine years ago after his previous business started to dry up.
“I was working on Bridges and it got slow, and the old owners wanted out, so I bought it,” said Merlino.
Merlino’s dream of expanding his turf came after his neighbor, the Humane Society Thrift Shoppe, closed its doors on May 19.
“When I first started, I always wanted to buy next door,” he said. “Since then, we’ve done well and I have waited to expand.”
There are processes to any such undertaking. Merlino is still working to get permits in place and looking for the perfect contractors to help him realize his vision.
“It’s like a dream come true. I mean, there is a lot of money, finding the right people, having it all done right,” Merlino said, “but the people in the community really support us and I hope it does well.”
With no set date for a grand opening yet, Merlino has plans to show the community what is coming through some upcoming events in the new space.
“We are still working things out with the city, doing all my homework, but I am hoping to get a permit and have a toga party on Aug. 13,” Merlino said. “We want to break it in with a band and a party.”
Merlino’s plan is to open the new dance club on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights for dancing and live music, and then open all day Sunday for football fans.
“We will keep it two separate things, but we have to have a firewall door between the building for legal reasons,” said Merlino. “But that is just getting the right engineers to come in and make it work right the first time. That is the big thing, getting it right the first time.”
With the success Merlino has experienced with the Scoreboard Sports Bar, and the gap in this type of entertainment venue in the Roseburg area, it might be time to polish those dancing shoes.
