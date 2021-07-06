A 15-year-old Roseburg girl drowned Sunday evening in the Umpqua River while swimming near the Yellow Creek boat ramp west of Tyee on Highway 138 West, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Emergency dispatchers received a call for a water rescue at the boat ramp shortly after 6:30 p.m.
Responders arrived to learn that Aliya Grizzard had been floating on an inflatable air mattress in the river with her family. While paddling downstream, Grizzard and her mattress were swept through a rapid and she went into the water. She was not wearing a life jacket, according to police.
Bystanders and family members attempted to locate Grizzard after calling for help. She was eventually found and brought to shore, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.
The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Sutherlin Police Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Kellogg Fire Department and emergency medical technicians.
A GoFundMe page has been started on behalf of the family to help with final expenses.
