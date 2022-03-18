As a child, his parents, Stephanie and Eric Kempton, said Levi tended to collect various rocks that he'd find — from the ones alongside his grandmother's pool to those he'd find outside his dad's job sites.
However, it was a family trip to Lucky Strike Mine in Central Oregon that finally induced an incurable case of rock fever for Levi. He said he began satisfying his appetite to learn more about rocks while attending Sunnyslope Elementary School.
"The librarian there would actually get me books because I wanted to learn more about the names and how rocks are formed," Levi said.
The entire family ended up joining the Umpqua Gem and Mineral Club in Roseburg when Levi was in the third grade.
Now, at 12 years old, Levi is currently the youngest person with a display case at the Crater Rock Museum in Central Point. His display includes several thundereggs — Oregon's state rock — that he has found and shaped from various sites in Central and Eastern Oregon.
"On the outside, they just look like a brown rock or whatever color rock you can think of," Levi said. "And as soon you cut it open, it's like purple or some other various color on the inside."
Inside his family home, Levi has acquired equipment to allow him to expand upon his lapidary — the practice of shaping stones, gems and minerals — skills. Throughout the week, he remains busy, tending to the buckets of rocks and minerals he's either found or purchased during monthly field trips hosted by his dad for the rock club.
"I like being outdoors and also just like hanging out with people (from the club)," Levi said.
Stephanie Kempton said he's always bringing up the rocks he's found, showing her the intricate details of every rock from the lines to the various patterns. He also loves teaching other club members about geology and helping them learn more, she said.
"It's fabulous he's so young and already so involved," said Caitlin Armi, executive director of the Crater Rock Museum.
Armi said having Levi's display case at the museum inspires other kids to learn more about rock hounding and shaping of rocks, gems and minerals.
"We really wanted to bring the younger generation into the museum," Armi said.
Levi's display case will be up at the museum through the end of spring.
Madison Temmel is the education reporter for The News-Review. She can be reached at mtemmel@nrtoday.com and 541-957-4217.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.