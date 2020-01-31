The City of Roseburg is hoping to build a trail system at Sunshine Park, located just a few miles east of the city.
The city is hosting a community meeting to talk about the potential trail system, which will be held in the Ford Room at the Rosburg Public Library at 6 p.m. on Feb. 12.
“Sunshine Park is a recreational gem,” said Parks Program Manager Kris Ammerman in a press release. “We want to enhance the park’s offerings by developing a trail system that hikers, bikers and walkers can enjoy. Staff are looking forward to hearing feedback from the public on this important step in improving Sunshine Park’s recreational opportunities.”
The city, along with Alaska-based trail construction firm Ptarmigan Ptrails, drafted concepts for the trail system, which will be located on about 40 acres on Sunshine Park's 90-acre property. At the meeting, city staff will explain the concepts and gather input from anyone who attends.
Sunshine Park, built in 2001, is located about 5 miles east of Roseburg off Diamond Lake Boulevard. It has two baseball fields, three softball fields, two picnic pavilions and a playground.
For more information about the meeting or the trail system, contact the City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation at 541-492-6894.
