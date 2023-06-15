Cars of all shapes and sizes rode onto the lawns of the Roseburg VA campus Wednesday as the VA hosted a car show on the property.
Hundreds came to the central ellipse, lined with American flags to celebrate Flag Day, to browse through the cars dating from the 1920s to today.
Previously, the car shows on the VA property were hosted by the Street Memories Car Club on the Eednesday of Graffiti week, but after COVID-19, the VA decided to try their hand at their own car show.
"A bunch of us are all into this kind of stuff... so we thought, maybe we can throw our own together," said Wayne Adams, the assistant chief of facility management at the Roseburg VA who helped put together the car show. "This is it, it's definitely a pretty good turnout. More than what I thought."
The show was open to the public, allowing anyone with a vehicle to be featured in the show. Old, rusty buses and Depression-era Fords sat side by side with brand new Corvettes and Mustangs.
Joe Manning, who lives in Grants Pass, came to the Roseburg VA on Wednesday for a dental appointment. When he saw the car show happening just outside the medical center, he said he had to stop and check it out.
"There's a lot of this kind of stuff going on, I've been doing it my whole life," Manning said. "It's fun, you get to talk to different people and you all have something in common."
Elvis Hunsaker, who lives in Sutherlin, showed his 1955 Oldsmobile Rocket 88, a car he's owned and consistently modified since 1991. A member of the Roseburg VA, he brought small American flags to hand out to passersby during the event.
"I give all the kids a flag, and the kids run in age from three to 80," Hunsaker said. "Just because if you're here, you haven't grown up."
Other cars, like pink and purple Volkswagens, a Ford Mustang with an oversized teddy bear in the passenger seat and a sticker-covered Volkswagen with a small flame coming out of a burner on the roof, all made for a wide variety of vehicles for visitors to enjoy.
"I grew up in Roseburg, it's a car town," said Jason Walker. He's a craftsman who makes glass blowing tools for artists, and whose sticker-decorated Volkswagen is the 14th different VW he's owned over the years.
"It's just a way of life here," he said.
Adams said that this was the first time the VA had sponsored their own car show, but after this year's success, he hopes to make it an annual event to be held before the hustle and bustle of Graffiti Weekend in July. For car lovers in the Roseburg area, the vehicles on display will always be a welcome sight.
"Most of these new cars, they all look the same," Manning said. "That's the unique thing about cars like this. If you grew up with it, you can identify that car a block away, and know exactly the year, the make and the whole thing. It's something that's kind of disappearing in our culture... I'm old school. I'm going to stick with my old car."
Will Geschke is a multimedia reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at wgeschke@nrtoday.com.
