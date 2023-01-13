The COVID-19 pandemic forced millions of children across the world into online, virtual learning environments. As most children returned to in-person education, some saw an opportunity to build upon the lessons learned from a year of virtual learning.
In Roseburg, those lessons were realized at the Roseburg Virtual School, an option which was first made available in 2021 for students from kindergarten through fifth grade, eventually expanding to K-8 in 2022, to attend and learn in a fully virtual environment.
Dani Jardine, principal of Roseburg Virtual School and coordinator of teaching and learning at Roseburg Public Schools, said that students learn virtually for a multitude of reasons. Some have medical needs or anxiety that prevent them from regularly attending school in person, some parents want to have their students home for more of the day, and some are just looking for additional flexibility — but no matter the reason, Jardine says, having the option is a benefit for everybody.
“It gives some families that freedom they’re looking for,” Jardine said. “A lot of our families just really want to be more engaged in their child’s education, and this gives them a really hands on approach. They can see exactly what their kids are learning, they can help at home, be engaged in that and really work with our teachers. We do our end, the families do their end at home, and it’s just this really great team to help support the kids.”
Jardine has worked in education since 2003. She never thought about doing anything else — even as a child, she would line up her dolls and play school. Now, as principal, she’s helping kids achieve as much as they can, giving additional flexibility to students and their families.
Students attend synchronous Zoom classes daily for the virtual school, but assignments are given weekly, allowing kids to work at their own pace. Every Wednesday, all students at Roseburg Virtual School have the option to come to the campus in downtown Roseburg for a morning of socialization, in-person learning and study time where they can get additional support from educators. Younger students, in kindergarten through second grade, also come on Monday, making their in-person time more frequent.
“I’m a big advocate for developmentally appropriate practice, so the thought of it initially was like, why would anybody do that [virtual learning]?” said Tatum Stedman, a kindergarten teacher at the virtual school. “Kids need to have social concepts, and they need to have hands on opportunities. But after doing distance learning through a very challenging time, what I learned is that you really get to grow and foster deep connections with families … We kind of opted to do a hybrid with our primary grade levels so students are able to choose if it works for their family to come in and have those social interactions, those hands-on activities.”
Stedman, who has nearly two decades of experience teaching kindergarten, wants to make sure that her students aren’t sitting through hours-long lectures on the computer screen. Keeping students engaged, she said, is a big part of making virtual learning a success.
“We do a lot of song and dance and I’m just kind of a nutbag, for lack of a better word, so I don’t have a problem making a fool of myself,” Stedman said. “It’s not just me talking at them and they’re on mute, they have an opportunity to be the speaker and share. We send materials home to their families, so they have tools and hands-on manipulatives they’re using in their homes, just like you would in person.”
Kindergarten students, Stedman said, are almost never on zoom for longer than 30 minutes without a break, usually amounting to around 2 hours of screen time per day for her classes.
“I think for not just our community, but the public in general, feels like that this is just a continuation of distance learning, and it’s very much not,” Stedman said. “We’re a virtual school intended to teach kids with best practices in mind, not scrambling to throw kids on computers without a lot of time or thought.”
Jardine hopes that in the coming years, enrollment numbers at the virtual school will increase as more people learn about the options they have in the district. For now though, the focus is on the kids — making sure they’re successful, and making sure they’re happy.
“The main reason kids come to us is for whatever reason, they weren’t thriving in school. They were struggling, and thought, let’s try this and see what happens,” Jardine said. “The district is [now] able to provide a model where our kids are thriving for a whole other set of reasons, they’re developing the relationships, they’re just loving school. They’re learning, and our kids are making a ton of growth.”
“When you’re a teacher or a principal, you make the decisions based on what’s best for the kids,” Jardine added. “To see happy kids that are learning, looking forward to seeing their friends on Zoom or on campus, and be excited to come into school, that’s what is all about.”
Families interested in enrolling their children in Roseburg Virtual School can call 541-440-4032. The next quarter begins on Jan. 24.
