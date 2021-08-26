The Walmart in Roseburg is closed for a couple of days to allow crews to come in and clean the store.
The store, located at 2125 NW Stewart Parkway, closed at 2 p.m. Thursday to begin the cleaning. The store will remain closed through Friday and reopen Saturday at 6 a.m. The all-day closure Friday will allow Walmart staff time to re-stock the shelves, said Tyler Thomason, senior manager for corporate communications at Walmart, in a news release.
Much of Walmart’s parking lot was empty Thursday evening. Employees stood at both entrances, informing customers that the store was closed until Saturday morning.
“Walmart’s place within the community is considered essential, and we understand the role we play in providing customers with food, medicine and other needed items during this time,” Thomason said in the release.
“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” he said. “Given the rise in positive cases through the delta variant, we will follow CDC guidance, which includes fully vaccinated people wearing masks in public indoor settings in counties with substantial or high transmission.”
Thomason also said in counties that have state or local mask mandates, Walmart employees will be required to wear masks inside the facilities, including stores, clubs, distribution centers and fulfillment centers. Oregon has a mask mandate that goes into effect Friday.
When Walmart reopens Saturday, management will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated workers must still wear face coverings, Thomason said.
“In addition to offering COVID-19 vaccines to customers through walk-in or online appointments, we’re also offering easy access to vaccines for associates,” he said. “Associates can receive their vaccinations at their home store pharmacy, on or off the clock.”
Walmart workers who get the vaccine will receive a $150 bonus from the company, and three days paid leave if they experience side effects from the shot. Employees that choose to get their vaccinations elsewhere will be given two hours of paid leave, Thomason said.
“These protocols and convenient access to vaccinations are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers,” Thomason said. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”
Good for Walmart for taking this seriously. I am not certain that days of deep cleaning will mitigate spread of the virus. It isn't viable for prolonged periods on most environmental surfaces. But the measures regarding vaccination and masking will go a long way towards reducing infection in our county. Once again: thanks!
There is a company that sells a Antimicrobial coating that will kill germs on contact 30+ days after it was applied. If you sprayed it on everything and gave it a day to dry it would limit germs from accumulating.
