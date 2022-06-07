A 33-year-old Roseburg woman is back in the Douglas County Jail, accused of committing computer crimes and identity theft.
Samantha Williams Craig was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of committing computer crime and two counts of identity theft after she allegedly used another person's personal information to obtain a credit card to a local hardware store and ring up in excess $1,000 in charges in the victim's name, according to a court affidavit.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office was alerted to the possible fraud through a phone call from the victim, who reported the unauthorized transactions on her Lowe's Advantage Card.
With the help of a Lowe's employee, the investigating deputy was able to detail the dates of the alleged transactions: April 25 in the amount of $581.88, April 21 for $561.99, and April 12 for $190.64.
When the deputy contacted Craig, she reportedly stated she had an agreement with the cardholder to purchase up to $130 worth of merchandise for herself, and that the rest she was asked to purchase for the victim. Craig reportedly claimed that she and the victim had developed a friendship while Craig was receiving counseling from a local drug treatment facility.
Craig further claimed that the victim was upset due to a falling out after Craig claimed she had gotten into an intimate relationship with the victim's boyfriend.
When the deputy relayed this information to the victim, she had never been in a relationship with the man whose name Craig provided, the court document states. Rather, she believed that Craig may have gotten her personal information from a prior mail theft incident, and that she had never met Craig "a day in her life." Her only contact with Craig was attending one of Craig's court hearings just to see what she looked like.
The victim also disclosed that she believed Craig had attempted to submit multiple applications for phone plans at an area cellular store. Later, the victim also stated that Craig had had cable and internet set up at her Carnes Road home in the victim's name, which amounted to $332.67 that was paid directly from the victim's bank account.
While all of these potential crimes are alleged, Craig has a history of arrests for drug and theft charges dating back to October 2010. Currently, Craig has two pending cases in Douglas County Circuit Court. In September 2020, Craig was charged with five counts of mail theft and one count of identity theft, but posted a $750 security and was released from the Douglas County Jail three days later.
Craig missed a court hearing, according to Circuit Court records, causing the forfeiture of that security and a warrant was issued for her arrest. After her arrest, which included added charges of identity theft and possession of a forged instrument in a separate case, another security was paid in the amount of $2,000 for her release, and that security also was ordered forfeited due to a missed court hearing.
Craig was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on the most recent charges Wednesday, and bail was set at $25,000, including charges of both first- and second-degree theft.
