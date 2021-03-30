A Roseburg woman was lodged in the Douglas County Jail after stabbing a man in the buttocks Saturday night.
Roseburg police responded to a disturbance at the Rose Villa Apartments on Northeast Stephens Street, after a 911 dispatcher reported hearing a man yelling in the background, "She's going to stab me!"
Police arrived to find that Sarah Christine Houston, 22, had reportedly used a kitchen knife to stab James Earl Lander, 25, also of Roseburg, in the right buttocks, causing a wound roughly a half-inch deep and a half-inch wide.
The argument reportedly stemmed from Houston returning to find her apartment and purse "ransacked," according to court documents. After Lander had allegedly twisted her arm, Houston told officers she grabbed a knife and with "a little tap," stabbed Lander.
Houston was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on suspicion of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
Monday morning, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office was called to a report of a man causing damage to the lobby and kitchen of the Canyonville Burger King restaurant, located in the 100 block of Gazley Bridge Road. Police soon discovered the person causing damage was Lander, the same person involved in Saturday's stabbing incident.
Lander allegedly broke through the glass of the front door of the restaurant, according to the reporting deputy. Once inside the restaurant, Lander threatened employees, who fled to the safety of their cars while Lander remained inside, breaking windows with dining room chairs before locking himself in a restroom.
Deputies eventually took Lander into custody without incident and transported him to the Douglas County Jail, where he was lodged on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and menacing. Lander was scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon.
