A Roseburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly attacking a woman and her child in the parking lot of the Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard Subway restaurant on Thursday afternoon.
Lacey Mulholland, 39, reportedly reached into a vehicle and grabbed a cell phone out of the child’s hand, which started the altercation, Roseburg police said. As Mulholland began walking away with the phone, the mother confronted her.
Mulholland reportedly grabbed the mother by the hair, pulled her to the ground and, during the fight, pulled out the mother’s ear rings.
Mulholland was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree theft, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree robbery, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, harassment and offensive littering.
Mulholland had been arrested May 28 after eyewitnesses reported her taking items from the back of a utility work truck and attempting to run away. While being taken into custody, she reportedly spit in the face of a Roseburg police officer. Mulholland posted $500 bail for her release, but that bail was forfeited after failing to appear for a court hearing, according to court documents.
