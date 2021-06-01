A Roseburg woman was arrested after several witnesses spotted her taking items from the back of a utility truck Friday afternoon.
Multiple witnesses told Roseburg police they had seen Lacey Haylen Mulholland, 39, taking the items from the truck, parked at 2270 NW Aviation Dr., and hiding them in her bag.
Mulholland reportedly attempted to flee on foot, then fought with officers, spitting in one of the officer's faces before being taken into custody.
Mulholland was booked into the Douglas County Jail on charges of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, aggravated harassment and interfering with a police officer.
